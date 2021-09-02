Herman Robert Wahl Jr

Born July 9, 1930 in Spokane, Washington to Herman and Faye (Derrick) Wahl, Herman “Bob” Wahl, Jr. passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021 in Spokane, WA. Married to Marcina A. Cummings June 24, 1949, Bob and Marcina spent 71 years together and raised four children. Retiring from the Teamsters Union after serving as President, Secretary Treasurer, Bob enjoyed playing guitar, hunting and fishing, and he was great at wheeling and dealing from owning and trading hundreds of cars over the years. Known for his favorite phrase, “Bite Me”, Bob loved a good joke and could spin the best yarns. He was a member of the Eagles Lodge and Teamster Retirees Union. He is survived by his wife Marcina Wahl, Spokane, WA; Two sons Jim Wahl, Cheney, WA and Dale Wahl, Spokane, WA; Two daughters Debbie Cole, Chattaroy, WA and Kathy Hammer, Vancouver, WA; Two brothers Don Wahl and Mike Wahl; Four sisters Sharon Smith, Sandy Schmidt, Ruby Harper and Linda Herman; Eight Grandchildren; 13 Great grandchildren and two Great-great children. Bob was preceded in death by his parents Herman Wahl and Faye B. (Derrick) Wahl; One sister Betty Price and three brothers Dick Wahl, Jerry Wahl and Jimmy Wahl. A Graveside service will take place 2:30 p.m. Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Pines Cemetery 1402 South Pines Rd., Spokane Valley, WA 99206. To share memories of Bob and leave condolences for the family, please visit Bob’s Tribute Wall

