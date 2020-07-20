Heritage Health now offering COVID-19 testing
KOOTENAI CO., Idaho — Heritage Health is now offering COVID-19 testing for patients at its medical clinics across North Idaho.
Nasopharyngeal swab tests are being administered at drive up locations in Coeur d’Alene, Post Falls, Rathdrum and Kellogg.
“We’re pleased to be supporting the North Idaho community with these much-needed tests,” said CEO Mike Baker. “Testing is an important factor in beating the coronavirus. Drive through testing is quick and easy.”
In order to get a COVID-19 test, patients must first book an appointment. To schedule one, call 208-620-5250. Those hoping to visit the Kellogg clinic should call 208-783-1267.
