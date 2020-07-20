Heritage Health now offering COVID-19 testing

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Clinical support technician Douglas Condie extracts viruses from swab samples so that the genetic structure of a virus can be analysed and identified in the coronavirus testing laboratory at Glasgow Royal Infirmary, on February 19, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho — Heritage Health is now offering COVID-19 testing for patients at its medical clinics across North Idaho.

Nasopharyngeal swab tests are being administered at drive up locations in Coeur d’Alene, Post Falls, Rathdrum and Kellogg.

“We’re pleased to be supporting the North Idaho community with these much-needed tests,” said CEO Mike Baker. “Testing is an important factor in beating the coronavirus. Drive through testing is quick and easy.”

In order to get a COVID-19 test, patients must first book an appointment. To schedule one, call 208-620-5250. Those hoping to visit the Kellogg clinic should call 208-783-1267.

