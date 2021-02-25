Heritage Health and Kroc Center team up to advance vaccine administration

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho — In Kootenai County, more than 20,000 people have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Now, a partnership between the Kroc Center and Heritage Health hopes to make those numbers grow.

The Kroc center in Coeur d’Alene donated a large part of its theatre space to Heritage, which began its new clinic on Monday.

One of those residents receiving their first vaccine was Marilyn Blanchard who had to wait a few weeks to get the shot. Her son helped get her signed up online, and she said she is glad to finally be getting her first dose.

“Well we stay home all the time so I haven’t been overly worried it,” she said.

Heritage had been giving COVID-19 vaccines in its offices for a couple of months now, but quickly outgrew the small space. That’s where the Kroc Center came into the picture, offering to help get the vaccine out. Now about 100 of the Pfizer vaccines are administered each day there.

“By the end of today we will have done a little over 300 vaccines. Those include some first and second doses. By the time that the week ends will will have done about 500 vaccines…. So this increase our capacity to help more people in the community,” said Leslie Stone, a registered nurse with Heritage.

While the vaccines mark a return to normal activity for some, others just want it to keep safe.

“Just want to make sure I don’t get the COVID. I talked to my long doctor this morning and he said it was a good idea to get it,” one man we spoke to said.

The doses were given to Heritage by Panhandle Health and they hope to add more doses as an increasing amount of the population becomes eligible for the vaccine in the coming months.

