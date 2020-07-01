Heritage Bar & Kitchen temporarily closes out of caution for COVID-19
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane restaurant Heritage Bar & Kitchen is temporarily closing out of “an abundance of caution,” surrounding COVID-19.
In a Facebook post, the restaurant announced that no employees have tested positive for the coronavirus or have any symptoms.
Despite this, they are temporarily closing up shop to get their employees tested.
