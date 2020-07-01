Heritage Bar & Kitchen temporarily closes out of caution for COVID-19

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane restaurant Heritage Bar & Kitchen is temporarily closing out of “an abundance of caution,” surrounding COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant announced that no employees have tested positive for the coronavirus or have any symptoms.

Hey Spokane. As you know, there's been an outbreak of Covid-19 cases in town this last week. There are no confirmed… Posted by Heritage Bar & Kitchen on Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Despite this, they are temporarily closing up shop to get their employees tested.

