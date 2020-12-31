Here’s your good news from 2020

SPOKANE, Wash. — 2020 was tough, exhausting and downright sad, but so many of you stayed humble and grateful throughout it all. 4 News Now reached out and asked, “What good thing happened to you in 2020?”

Your responses didn’t disappoint!

Nicole says the best thing that happened to her was being employed full-time through the entire pandemic.

Heather says she moved cross-country with her family to their dream destination, towing a 30-foot camper while they stopped at places all across the U.S. Oh, and they had a baby boy along the way!

Deanna is celebrating one year of her husband being cancer-free — and they got a new puppy!

Des says she welcome a grandchild into the family, remodeled her office and survived COVID.

Alex, likewise, welcomed a daughter into the world this year—she was born two months premature but is now healthy as ever! Alex says she is the biggest blessing of 2020.

Dené says her husband had a miraculous life-saving surgery and is now cancer-free.

Ronda says she has a new grandson, Michelle’s daughter married her soulmate, Jess’s mom beat cancer, Samantha married the love of her life, got pregnant, and found a new job, Miranda started a business, Charlette has been improving her health and found a new hobby in container gardening, and Angie refinanced her home.

There’s a light at the end of the COVID tunnel, so here’s hoping that 2021 is a better year. From all of us here at 4 News Now, have a Happy New Year (and stay safe)!

