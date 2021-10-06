Here’s why you may see smoke in Sandpoint this week

by Matthew Kincanon

Pile burn location Department of Agriculture

SANDPOINT, Idaho — If you live near Old School House Rd. east of Hwy 95 and see some smoke this week, it is a prescribed burn.

Starting this week, the Sandpoint Ranger District will be burning piles to reduce hazardous fuels for wildfires.

The ranger district plans to burn up to seven acres of piles as part of the Old House reduction project. Piles will be burned at Old School House Rd., east of Granite between Sagle and Athol.

The forest service will monitor the piles, but smoke from the prescribed burns may be seen from the area for several days. Idaho Panhandle National Forests said burning piles will mitigate fire risk within the area. They said reducing fuel in the Wildland Urban Interface (WUI) is a focus of the prescribed fire program.

The department encourages people to avoid the burn areas.

Prescribed burns are controlled fires that burn fuels in a predetermined area to help reduce wildfires.

More information about prescribed fires across the Idaho Panhandle National Forest can be found here.

