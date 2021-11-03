Here’s who’s leading for the East, West and Central Valley school district elections

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.– There are new faces joining the school boards across Spokane Valley.



The general election was Tuesday, Nov. 2 and that means the votes for the school board members for the West Central School District, East Valley School District and Central Valley School District are in.

Here are the numbers that were being reported Tuesday night:

In the Central Valley School District race, Pam Orebaugh has a 2,946 vote lead over Rob Linebarger.

For the West Valley School District, Dan Hansen leads Jeanette Soliai by 867 votes.

In the East Valley School District, Justin Voelker is ahead of Carolyn Peterson by 398 votes.

