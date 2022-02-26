Here’s where you’ll still need to wear a mask after March 21

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — Face masks are slowly being phased out of normality, but you may need to keep yours handy for some places.

Governor Jay Inslee announced that Washington’s indoor mask mandate will remain in effect until March 21 after the CDC loosened its masking restrictions on Friday. Though the mandate lifts soon, other places plan to keep it in place.

Medical facilities will continue to require masks, as COVID-19 patients will still be coming in and out of most hospitals. Since the virus is much more prominent in medical facilities, face mask requirements will stay in place to help prevent yourself and others from contracting the virus.

Long-term care facilities will also require masks. It’s mainly enforced to protect those who are more vulnerable to the virus. Public transit and jails are also continuing to enforce masks, mostly because they consist of small indoor spaces where the spread of the virus is more unprotected.

Private businesses may also opt to keep the mask requirement as well.

You can view more of the CDC’s mask guidelines here.

