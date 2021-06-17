Here’s where you can watch a fireworks show in Spokane this 4th of July

SPOKANE, Wash. — Planning your 4th of July? Just like last year, you and your family can catch a fireworks display at one of four shows around Spokane.

The locations include Dwight Merkel Sports Complex, Ferris High School, Avista Stadium and Plante’s Ferry Sports Stadium in Spokane Valley. There will be no fireworks show at Riverfront Park.

People are encouraged to watch the displays from their homes or from their cars, drive-in style. There will be about 1,700 total parking spaces available across the four locations.

Parking lots will open at 9 p.m. and the four shows run simultaneously, beginning at 10 p.m. Admission is free.

