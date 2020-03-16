Here’s where you can pick up meals for your kids while school is closed

With Washington schools closed for the next six weeks amid the COVID-19 outbreak, local school districts are working with their food service providers to distribute breakfast and/or lunch meals for students who rely on them. North Idaho schools that have chosen to shut down are also offering the same.

Below is a list of the districts offering these pickup services. This list will be updated regularly as many districts have not yet determined specific pickup locations and times.

Spokane Public Schools:

Spokane schools will begin distributing grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meals every weekday at sites around Spokane beginning Monday, March 23. All SPS students qualify for these meals. The distribution sites have not yet been determined. Read more here.

Central Valley School District:

The Central Valley School District has 11 designated locations for meal pickup, beginning Tuesday, March 17. These meals are open to any student – even those not registered in the CVSD. However, parents and/or guardians must bring the children with them during pickup to receive those meals. To see a full list of those pickup locations, click here.

East Valley School District:

The East Valley School District is still determining how it will support students and their families during the closure. At this time, no meal pickup plans have been put into place. To read a letter from Superintendent Kelly Shea discussing the district’s plans, click here.

West Valley School District:

West Valley schools will provide breakfast and lunch meals to students in the district beginning Tuesday, March 17. All of the district’s elementary schools, Centennial Middle School, and West Valley High School will distribute meals between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. More information is available here.

Mead School District:

Meal service for Mead schools will begin Monday, March 23. Meals will be delivered to various hubs throughout the school district, but those locations have not yet been determined. You can read more information on the district’s response here.

Cheney School District:

Breakfast and lunch meals will be distributed beginning Wednesday, March 18. No specific pickup location or times have been determined yet. You can read more from the district here.

Medical Lake School District:

Meal pickup plans have not been finalized by the district. The Medical Lake School District will have an update by Thursday, March 19, with how it’ll proceed with services like meal distribution. You can read the latest from Superintendent Timothy Ames here.

Pullman School District:

Each school in the Pullman School district will be open for meal pickup beginning Wednesday, March 18, between 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. The district will also send vans out into the community to deliver meals to designated locations for those who cannot get to the schools. The breakfast and lunch meals will be grab-and-go style and free to any student. Families are free to pick those meals up at any school in the district. To see more information on those distribution locations and times, click here.

Moses Lake School District:

The district said food service plans are in progress to have a neighborhood meal program for breakfast and lunch, but no further specifics have been shared. Read more here.

Coeur d’Alene School District:

Breakfast and lunch meal pickup will begin Wednesday, March 18, at select locations throughout the district. More details are expected soon. See what the district has to say here.

Moscow School District:

Students in the Moscow School District are on spring break from March 16 – 20. However, the schools will be closed through April 6. In a letter to district families, Superintendent Gregory Bailey says the district is working to make lunch available to students once spring break is over. More information is expected closer to the end of spring break. You can read Bailey’s letter here.

Additionally, the Mad Greek restaurant is offering free lunches for kids for the next three weeks. Those lunch meals include a slice of pizza or a cup of soup. Meal pickup is available from 2 – 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. More information is available here.

Lewiston School District:

Meal pickup will be available from March 16 – 20 at Jenifer Jr. High and Sacajawea Jr. High for any Lewiston School District students and members of their household 18 years and younger from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Family members older than 18 will be able to purchase meals from the schools. More information is available here.

