Here’s where you can pick up free meals for your children this summer

SPOKANE, Wash. — Students across the region can pick up free meals through their school districts and cities throughout the summer. Most programs offer meal pick up on weekdays and provide children with lunch and breakfast for the next day.

Below is a list of programs and pick up locations.

Spokane Public Schools

SPS’s summer meal programs begins on June 22 and is open to any child 0-18 or who is currently enrolled in high school. Grab and go meals include both breakfast and lunch. Meals are available Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to noon and will be available through August 21. Meals can be picked up at the following locations.

Arlington, 6363 N. Smith

Audubon, 2020 W. Carlisle

Balboa, 3010 W. Holyoke

Bemiss, 2323 E. Bridgeport

Cooper, 3200 N. Ferrall

Finch, 3717 N. Milton

Garfield, 222 W. Knox

Grant, 1300 E. 9th

Holmes, 2600 W. Sharp

Hutton, 908 E. 24th

Lidgerwood, 5510 N. Lidgerwood

Lincoln Heights, 3322 E. 22nd

Longfellow, 800 E. Providence

Logan, 1001 E. Montgomery

Moran Prairie, 4224 E. 57th

Mullan Road, 2616 E. 63rd

Ridgeview, 5610 N. Maple

Roosevelt, 333 W. 14th

Sheridan, 3737 E. 5th

Stevens, 1717 E. Sinto

Shaw MS, 4106 N. Cook

Rogers HS, 1622 E. Wellesley

Shadle Park HS, 4327 N. Ash

Ferris HS, 3020 E. 37th

American Indian Community Center, 1025 W. Indiana: Breakfast/Lunch, 6/22 – 8/21, 9-9:30 a.m./12-12:30 p.m.

Broadwing/First Liberty, 24900 E. Spotted Owl Lane, Liberty Lake: Lunch only, 6/22 – 8/21, 12-1 p.m.

Galena Apartments, 13663 W. 6th Ave., Airway Heights: Lunch only, 6/22 – 8/21, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Girl Scouts, 1404 N. Ash: Lunch Only, 7/13 – 8/21, 12-12:30 p.m.

Martin L King Center, 500 S. Stone: Breakfast/Lunch, 7/6 – 8/21, 8:30-9 a.m./12:30 – 1 p.m.

Pinerock Apartments, 3211 E. 55th Ave.: Lunch only, 6/22 – 8/21, 1-2 p.m.

West Central Community Center, 1603 N. Belt: Breakfast/Lunch, 6/22 – 8/21, 9:15 – 9:45 a.m./12:15-12:45 p.m.

Winter Heights, 2721 N. Cherry St., Spokane Valley: Lunch only, 6/22 – 8/21, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

YMCA North, 10727 N. Newport Highway: Breakfast/Lunch, 6/22 – 8/21, 8:30-9 a.m./11:30-12 p.m.

Central Valley School District

Kids ages 0-18 can pick up hot lunch and grab-and-go breakfast through August 14. Meals can be picked up on weeksday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Broadway Elementary, 11016 E. Broadway Ave

Greenacres Elementary, 17915 E. 4th Ave

McDonald Elementary, 1512 S. McDonald Rd.

Opportunity Elementary, 1109 S. Wilbur Rd.

Progress Elementary, 710 N. Progress Rd.

University Elementary, 1613 S. University Rd.

Cheney School District

Starting June 22, qualified children can pick up grab and go meals at three locations. Meals will be passed out daily from 9:30-10:30 a.m. The program runs through July 31.

Westwood Middle School, 6120 S. Abbott Road

Sunset Elementary School, 12824 W 12th Ave

Cheney Middle School, 740 Betz Road

Mead School District

The Mead EATS program begins on June 22 and runs through August 20. Meals, including breakfast and lunch, will be available Monday through Thursday, with two days worth of meals served each Thursday.

Meals can be picked up between 11 a.m. and noon at the following locations:

Brentwood Elementary, 406 W. Regina

Evergreen Elementary, 215 W. Eddy

Shiloh Hills Elementary, 505 E. Stonewall

North Spokane Library, 44 E. Hawthorne Rd (Pickup from 10-10:20 a.m.)

Deer Run at North Pointe, 1225 E. Westview Ct. (Pickup from 10:30-11 a.m.)

Boys and Girls Club, 13120 N. Pittsburg (Pickup from noon to 1 p.m.)

Calvary Chapel (Pickup time TBD)

Medical Lake School District

The MLSD’s summer meal program begins June 29 and continue through August 31. Meals can be picked up at Hallet Elementary every Monday through Thursday from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

City of Spokane Valley

The City of Spokane Valley is also offering a free meal program through their Parks and Recreation Department, which runs through August 6. Children up to age 18 can pick up meals Monday-Thursday every week.

Edgecliff

Terrace View Park

Valley Mission Park

Coeur d’Alene Public Schools

The grab and go meal program provides breakfast and lunch each weekday and runs through August 14. Meals can be picked up from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the following locations:

Ramsey Magnet School, 1351 W. Kathleen Ave

Skyway Elementary School, 6621 Courcelles Parkway

Lakes Middle School, 930 N. 15th St

Post Falls School District

Summer meals are available to all children 18 and under and can be picked up between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The program runs through August 14.

Seltice Elementary, 1101 N. Chase Rd.

Ponderosa Elementary, 3483 E. Ponderosa Blvd.

Post Falls High School, 2832 E. Poleline Ave

River City Middle School, 1505 N. Fir

Lakeland School District

Families can text “Food” to 877-877 to find free summer meals near you. Meals are available for children 18 and younger.

Moscow School District

Summer meals are available for children 1-18. Meals can be picked up Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. through August 28. All meals should be picked up at Lena Whitmore Elementary.

Lake Pend Oreille School District

Meals are available to all children ages 1-18 and can be picked up through August 21. Meals are passed out from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Farmin Stidwell Elementary, 1626 Spruce St

Kootenai Elementary, 301 Sprague

West Bonner County School District

Summer meals can be picked up Monday through Friday from 8-10 a.m. Meals are available to any child ges 1-18 through August 14.

Shane Campbell Trucking – 42 Double J Lane

Valley Baptist Church, 7336 SPirit Lake Cutoff Rd

Edgemere Grange – 3273 Bandy Rd

Laclede Store, 14663 Hwy 2

Peninsula Union Church, 3754 Peninsula Rd

Have a program to add to our list? Please email erinr@kxly.com with distribution and pickup information for it to be included.

