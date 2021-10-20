Here’s where you can dine and drink under the stars as temperatures drop

Crafted Tap House Crafted Taphouse in Coeur d'Alene is offering patrons the chance to drink beer in an igloo.

How does grabbing a bite to eat under the stars all while keeping warm sound to you?

You can do just that by reserving an igloo or snow globe at the restaurants offering them this winter.

We put together a list of all the places you can dine outdoors (sort of) this winter without getting too cold.

Grand Terrace Bar Igloos

Location: The Davenport Grand

Open: Oct. 28

You can find more information here.

Whispering Igloos on the Lake

Location: The Coeur d’ Alene Golf & Spa Resort

Open: Oct. 22

More information can be found here.

Luna Show Globes

Location: Luna

Open: Nov. 4

You can find more information online.

Crafted Tap House + Kitchen

Location: Crafted Tap House + Kitchen

Open: Nov. 12

More information can be found here.

Did we miss one? Let us know so we can add it to our list! Email Tasha at tcaingray@kxly.com

RELATED: Fall into fall with these festivals and festivities

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.