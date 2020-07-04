Here’s where you can catch a fireworks show in Spokane this July 4th

Kyle Simchuk by Kyle Simchuk

SPOKANE, Wash. — July 4th celebrations will look a little different this year, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still enjoy the evening.

There will be four different shows around Spokane on Saturday night at 10 p.m.

They’re all free and, if you live in the city, chances are you won’t have to drive far, but you will want to plan ahead.

The skies over Riverfront Park will be dark this Fourth of July. No fireworks, no large crowds. It’s the latest tradition cancelled by COVID-19. However, the show will still go on in other parts of Spokane.

Locations include: The Dwight Merkel Sports Complex in North Spokane, Ferris High School on the South Hill, Avista Stadium in Spokane Valley, as well as Plante’s Ferry Sports Stadium.

Those who live close to these spots are encouraged to watch from home. Others can watch from their cars, drive-in style.

Parking lots will be open right at 9 p.m. and space is limited. Drivers will be asked to leave a parking space between their car and the one next to them.

The shows will last approximately six minutes, not as long as the display we usually see at Riverfront Park.

Emergency responders want you to keep in mind: Fireworks, including sparklers, are illegal in the City of Spokane, Spokane Valley, Liberty Lake, Millwood, Cheney and unincorporated areas of the county.

