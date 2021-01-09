Here’s where eastern Washington counties are in terms of the state’s reopening plan

Copyright 4 News Now

Copyright 4 News Now

Copyright 4 News Now

Copyright 4 News Now

Copyright 4 News Now



Copyright 4 News Now











OLYMPIA, Wash. — Business owners across the state of Washington are starting to get some clarity on when they could potentially resume operations, though recent health data shows it’s still too soon to move forward.

When Governor Inslee announced the Healthy Washington plan Tuesday, he said health officials will look at regional data going forward when determining a reopening plan.

The state released this website Friday that details where each of Washington’s eight regions stand in terms of reopening. So far? Not a single one is eligible to move forward.

In order to progress to phase 2 (which allows gym operations and indoor dining at 25 percent occupancy), regions must show a 10 percent decreasing trend in case rates, a 10 percent decrease in COVID hospital admission rates, an ICU occupancy rate that is less than 90 percent and a test positivity rate of less than 10 percent.

READ: Healthy Washington: Gov. Inslee announces new reopening plan, resumption of some activities

Regions could move to phase 2 as soon as Jan. 11 if data allows. As of the week of Dec. 13-19, Spokane and all eight other counties in the eastern Washington region sit at a 17% positivity rate- meaning they must remain in phase 1.

Below you’ll find a breakdown of current COVID data by region:

The state will update regional data each Friday.