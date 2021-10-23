Here’s when the Numerica Skate Ribbon opens this year

Numerica Skate Ribbon Credit: Visit Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Get ready to lace up your skates and hit the ice — the Numerica Skate Ribbon in Spokane’s Riverfront Park has an opening date.

Starting on Nov. 20, you will be able to enjoy the 16-foot wide 6540-foot long attraction.

Not only will you want to bundle up in your jacket, hat and gloves, but face-coverings will be required to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. You can find more COVID safety guidelines and protocols online.

Prices:

Adults: $7.95/hour

Kids 3-12: $5.95/hour

Kids 2 and under: free

Skate rentals: $5.95/visit

You can find more information on the skate ribbon here.

RELATED: You can soon enjoy ‘Igloos on the Lake’ at the Coeur d’Alene Resort

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.