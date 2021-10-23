Here’s when the Numerica Skate Ribbon opens this year

Numerica Skate Ribbon
SPOKANE, Wash. — Get ready to lace up your skates and hit the ice — the Numerica Skate Ribbon in Spokane’s Riverfront Park has an opening date.

Starting on Nov. 20, you will be able to enjoy the 16-foot wide 6540-foot long attraction.

Not only will you want to bundle up in your jacket, hat and gloves, but face-coverings will be required to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. You can find more COVID safety guidelines and protocols online. 

Prices:

  • Adults: $7.95/hour
  • Kids 3-12: $5.95/hour
  • Kids 2 and under:  free
  • Skate rentals: $5.95/visit

You can find more information on the skate ribbon here.

