Here’s when kid-size vaccines will be available in the Inland Northwest

by Erin Robinson

Carolyn Kaster Carter Giglio, 8, reacts and holds his father's hand, Brian Giglio, as he is vaccinated by nurse Lydia Holly, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at Children's National Hospital in Washington. The U.S. enters a new phase Wednesday in its COVID-19 vaccination campaign, with shots now available to millions of elementary-age children in what health officials hailed as a major breakthrough after more than 18 months of illness, hospitalizations, deaths and disrupted education.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Young children in both Washington and Idaho are now eligible to receive Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, but it will likely be a few days before they are able to actually get a shot.

Doses are on the way to the Inland Northwest, but appointments are not yet available. That said, local health leaders and healthcare providers do have plans in place to get shots into arms as soon as possible.

The Spokane Regional Health District said Wednesday they are working with local schools to offer mass vaccination clinics specifically for kids.

More than 70 locations have expressed interest in offering COVID vaccines for kids. SRHD is currently working to schedule six clinics, but four are already set up. Exact locations have not yet been announced, but they will be located in north and south Spokane County, in Spokane Valley and the West Plains.

More information on those clinics will be announced once the health district has enough volunteers to get them up and running. SRHD expects to start these clinics next week.

Parents in Idaho will also have to wait until next week if they plan to get their children vaccinated. The Panhandle Health District plans to start vaccinating 5-11-year-old children on Monday.

