Here’s what you need to know about substitute teaching for Spokane Public Schools

by Elenee Dao

SPOKANE, Wash.– Spokane Public Schools is doing everything it can to keep kids in the classroom.

With so many staff members calling out sick during the recent wave of COVID-19, the need for substitutes is high. To get more subs to come in, the school board voted to raise their daily pay through the rest of the school year. It went from $150 a day to $200.

The process to become an emergency sub generally takes several weeks.

If you’re thinking about substitute teaching, here’s what you’ll need:

You’ll need a background check

Be at least 18 years old

Get an emergency certificate through the state

Have a bachelor’s degree or have experience working with kids

Districts can set different requirements, so they can be different depending on the school.

The substitute teacher pay rate will go back to $150 if the Washington State COVID-19 state of emergency expires before the end of the school year.

Once the emergency teacher pay rate expires, the rate for substitutes would go back to $150 unless the school board takes additional action.

The $200 pay rate starts Feb. 1.

>You can find substitute jobs with Spokane Public Schools here.

