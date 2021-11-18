Here’s what you need to know about snow season in Spokane

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Snow season is here and the City of Spokane wants to make sure everyone knows what to expect when those first flakes begin to fall.

Street Department crews are prepared and staffing is at normal levels, so the city anticipates delivering on the snow response plan as usual.

“Snow season is here, and we hope this information can help our citizens prepare for winter weather,” Mayor Nadine Woodward said. “We are committed to delivering on our snow response plan, and as always, ask for the patience and support of our community.”

Here’s what members of the public need to know:

Plowing

Even if it’s just 1-2 inches of snow, crews will generally plow all streets, including residential streets. They will complete this “maintenance plow” work primarily during regular day shifts Monday through Friday. Actual street conditions, temperature and the forecast do play into these decisions.

During large snowfalls (four or more inches), crews will move to 24/7 operations to complete a full-City plow. This takes about three days.

Driveway Berms and Sidewalk Snow

The Street Department has 17 pieces of equipment with “gates” which allow plow drivers to avoid placing snow across a driveway or alley access. The gates greatly reduce berms in residential areas, but they are possible.

Crews will plow away from the curb to alleviate berms and snow pushed onto sidewalks.

Parking

Drivers are asked to park on the odd side of the street in residential areas for the snow season (November 15 to March 15).

Vehicles, boats and trailers must be moved off the street to winter storage locations during this time.

Announcements will be made to prohibit on-street parking downtown between midnight and 6 a.m. so parking bays can be plowed. Nights with downtown parking restrictions will be announced online.

Collaboration on Sidewalks

Property owners are responsible for clearing the sidewalk adjacent to their properties. Homeowners and businesses should clear a 36-inch path to allow school children, disabled individuals, bus riders and pedestrians to move safely.

This work should be done by 9 a.m. after a snowfall.

People who are unable to clear snow can call 311 to get connected with volunteer services for assistance.

