Here’s what you can expect for providing proof of vaccination at WSU home games

PULLMAN, Wash. — You’ll want to make sure you have proof of vaccination if heading to a WSU Cougs game at Gesa Filed.

Starting Oct. 9 when WSU takes on Oregon State, you will need proof of vaccination or proof of an FDA-approved negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of the event in order to be verified.

On game day, fans can get verified before kickoff by showing proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test at one of the kiosk locations outside of Gesa Field.

Gameday verification can also be done at these locations:

Compton Union Building (CUB)

Beasley Coliseum

Cougville

Guest service kiosks

If you don’t get verified ahead of the game, you can get screened at the gate.

However, fans are encouraged to get verified before heading in. There will be express lanes for people who got it done ahead of time at gates, A, B, F, I and the Premium Seating Entrance.

Anyone under 12 is exempt from providing proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

More information can be found online here.

