Here’s what to do with your fresh Christmas tree once the holidays are over

by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — Christmas is still four days away, but the City of Spokane is already prepared to help you clean up when the holiday season is over.

People in Spokane have several options to recycle their trees.

The City’s Solid Waste Collection Department will offer free curbside pickup for its customers beginning Monday, December 27, through Friday, January 7.

Once the decorations are removed, you can place your fresh-cut trees (trunks no bigger than three inches in diameter) at least three feet away from the refuse and recycling carts on your regularly scheduled garbage pickup days. No artificial or flocked trees will be accepted.

The City will accept trees up to six feet tall. If your tree is taller than that, you can cut it in half.

Loose branches can be bundled next to the tree, but cannot exceed six feet in length.

Trees collected curbside will be chipped and composted.

City and Spokane County residents also can take their undecorated, unflocked trees for disposal to:

Waste-to-Energy Facility , 2900 S. Geiger Blvd. Open 7: 30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

, 2900 S. Geiger Blvd. Open 7: 30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Spokane Valley Transfer Station , 3941 N. Sullivan Road. Open 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends.

, 3941 N. Sullivan Road. Open 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends. North County Transfer Station, 22123 Elk-Chattaroy Road. Open 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends.

The disposal of your tree can also help a good cause. Scouts, school groups and other charitable organizations will dispose of trees for a donation.

As you look ahead to cleaning up from the holidays, you should keep in mind much holiday packaging material is recyclable and can go into blue recycling carts. Gift wrap, except for metallic foil paper and cellophane, is recyclable, along with cardboard boxes and wrapping paper rolls. Styrofoam, plastic bags, plastic wrap, gift bags and tissue paper should go in the brown refuse carts.

Garbage pickup and curbside recycling will proceed on a normal schedule on Christmas and New Year’s. The Waste to Energy facility and transfer stations will be closed on December 25 and January 1.

