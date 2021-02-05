Here’s what the downtown Spokane library will look like when it reopens

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Progress is being made on the downtown Spokane library, soon to be called the Central Library.

The library closed for construction in February of last year. When it reopens in spring of 2022, things will look a little different. The new and improved building will feature large event spaces overlooking Spokane Falls, a public recording studio, and even an underwater-themed children’s area.

An update posed to Spokane Public Library’s Facebook page shows renderings of what to expect.

The Shadle library also closed last year for renovations, temporarily transferring books to the NorthTown Mall.

Voters passed a $77 million library bond last November, which will pay for the renovations and upgrades to these branches and others, and will also pay for the construction of three new libraries.

READ: Downtown Spokane Library to relocate to STA Plaza for two years during construction

