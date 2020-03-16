Here’s what Inslee has ordered to close to help fight the coronavirus

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson, ASSOCIATED PRESS

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Monday ordered all bars, restaurants, entertainment and recreation facilities to temporarily close to fight the spread of COVID-19 in the state with by far the most deaths in the U.S. from the disease.

Inslee said the ban, issued via emergency proclamation, wouldn’t apply to grocery stores and pharmacies and that restaurants could continue take-out and delivery services.

The restrictions will last until at least March 31 but could be expanded.

“If we are living a normal life right now, we are not doing our jobs as Washingtonians,” Inslee said. “It’s too dangerous.”

The governor also revised his ban on events to prohibit gatherings of 50 or more people. Previously the size limit was more than 250.

Here is what has been ordered to close:

Restaurants, taverns, bars: Takeout and pickup is still available

Food courts

Coffee houses

Winery tasting rooms

Breweries

Hair salons

Nail salons

Tattoo shops

Movie theaters

Bowling alleys

Gyms and fitness centers

Museums

Art galleries

Youth sports and clubs

RELATED: Here’s where you can pick up meals for your kids while school is closed

RELATED: Inslee orders all restaurants, bars to close statewide, bans gatherings over 50 people

RELATED: Coronavirus Guide: Staying up-to-date on cases, who to call and how to prepare

COPYRIGHT 2020THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.