Here’s what high school football games are canceled

SPOKANE, Wash.—High school football season in the Inland Northwest is just getting started and already a handful of games are canceled because of COVID-19.

Here are the cancellations for the weekend of Sept. 10:

Colville vs. Sandpoint

Coeur d’Alene vs. West Valley-Yakima

The “Battle of the Bell” game between Mead and Mt. Spokane

Medical Lake vs. Rogers

East Valley vs. Lakeside

The scheduled game between Coeur d’Alene and Mt. Spokane after their original games were canceled is also called off.

