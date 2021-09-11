Here’s what high school football games are canceled

Tasha Cain-Gray,
Posted:
by Tasha Cain-Gray
Football Field
Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash.—High school football season in the Inland Northwest is just getting started and already a handful of games are canceled because of COVID-19.

Here are the cancellations for the weekend of Sept. 10:

  • Colville vs. Sandpoint
  • Coeur d’Alene vs. West Valley-Yakima
  • The “Battle of the Bell” game between Mead and Mt. Spokane
  • Medical Lake vs. Rogers
  • East Valley vs. Lakeside

The scheduled game between Coeur d’Alene and Mt. Spokane after their original games were canceled is also called off.

RELATED: Multiple COVID-19 related cancellations have local high school football schedules up in the air Friday night

RELATED:  Ridgeline High School plays first football game at new school

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Submit a news tip or story idea // Report a typo or error

Top Stories