Here’s what high school football games are canceled
SPOKANE, Wash.—High school football season in the Inland Northwest is just getting started and already a handful of games are canceled because of COVID-19.
Here are the cancellations for the weekend of Sept. 10:
- Colville vs. Sandpoint
- Coeur d’Alene vs. West Valley-Yakima
- The “Battle of the Bell” game between Mead and Mt. Spokane
- Medical Lake vs. Rogers
- East Valley vs. Lakeside
The scheduled game between Coeur d’Alene and Mt. Spokane after their original games were canceled is also called off.
