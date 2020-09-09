Here’s how you can donate to victims of Washington’s wildfires

Wildfires have ravaged Eastern Washington, destroying homes, displacing families and devastating communities. Now, people are banding together to bring supplies and donations to the areas suffering the most.

“Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.” That quote from Mr. Rogers guided 4 News Now’s coverage of people helping people during the COVID-19 pandemic—’Finding the Helpers.’

With towns like Malden, Pine City and Davenport shaken by wildfires, many people, business owners and communities are reaching out a helping hand.

Red Cross is accepting financial donations for Washington wildfires.

United Way has established a community relief fund for Whitman County.

Project Beauty Share is asking for donations of your hygiene items—shampoo, toothbrushes, soap bars and razors—which they will deliver to families who have lost their homes.

The Fraternal Order of Eagles has set up five donation drop-off spots in Colfax, and will be delivered on Saturday. As of Wednesday, these locations are:

Colfax Eagles (Colfax, 217 N. Main St., 5 p.m.-10 p.m.)

(Colfax, 217 N. Main St., 5 p.m.-10 p.m.) P1FCU (Colfax, 505 S. Main St., 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.)

(Colfax, 505 S. Main St., 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.) Pioneer Title (Pullman, 840 SE Bishop Blvd. Suite 102, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.)

(Pullman, 840 SE Bishop Blvd. Suite 102, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.) Johnny Fisher, DDS (Pullman, 650 SE Bishop Blvd. Suite 200, 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.)

(Pullman, 650 SE Bishop Blvd. Suite 200, 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.) Moscow Eagles (Moscow, 123 N. Main St., 4:30 p.m.-10 p.m.)

The. Supper Club is collecting donations—clothing, toys, books and bedding—and making sack lunches for sheltered families and first responders. You can donate at their kitchen at 1908 W. Northwest Blvd. Unit B, or sponsor their sack lunch endeavors by emailing LetMarthamakeit@gmail.com.

Several other businesses and organizations can help provide more immediate relief:

Lion’s Club has food and toiletries; contact Monique Newman at (208) 640-6162

has food and toiletries; contact Monique Newman at (208) 640-6162 Gifted Grannies is providing clothes; it is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. through Saturday

is providing clothes; it is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. through Saturday Baptist Church (Rosalia) is open 24/7, with lunch available from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

(Rosalia) is open 24/7, with lunch available from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Harvest Assembly (Rosalia) can be contacted at 523-4611

(Rosalia) can be contacted at 523-4611 Rosalia Community Church can be contacted at 523-6502

