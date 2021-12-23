Here’s how you can check on Santa’s location this Christmas Eve

NORTH POLE– Santa and his helpers are putting the finishing touches on his sleigh as they get ready for his trip around the globe.

Once he takes off from the North Pole, you’ll be able to see exactly where he is. The NORAD Santa Tracker will be up and running on Christmas Eve so you can keep an eye on his location.

You’ll be able to track Santa online, using an app or by calling 1-(877)-HI-NORAD.

The NORAD Tracks Santa program has been around for a while. It started in 1955 when a young child accidentally called the CONAD Operations Center by mistake (CONAD was NORAD before NORAD became a thing). The number they meant to call was from a newspaper advertisement telling kids to call Santa.

However, the quick-thinking director of operations answered the phone and told his staff to check the radar for indications of Santa making his way south from the North Pole.

That’s how the tradition was born. It continued when NORAD was formed in 1958.

NORAD says Santa usually starts his route at the International Date Line in the Pacific Ocean and travels west. Usually, he starts by visiting the South Pacific first. Then, it’s off the New Zealand and Australia.

Weather can affect his route, so it can be hard to predict. NORAD says it coordinates with Santa’s Elf Launch Staff to confirm his launch time, but from that point on, Santa calls the shots. We just track him!

You can check back with the NORAD Santa Tracker on Christmas Eve to see how close he is to the landing on your rooftop.

RELATED: What are the chances of a white Christmas for the Inland Northwest? Pretty good.

RELATED: 101 things to do in the Inland Northwest this holiday season

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.