Here’s how you can be a helper during the coronavirus pandemic

SPOKANE, Wash. — Local organizations are looking for healthy people to help in a variety of capacities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you are feeling well and have time to give, consider volunteering. Those who cannot volunteer in-person can also donate goods or monetary gifts.

Here are a few ways you can help:

Provide childcare assistance to healthcare workers or first responders

Volunteers must be 16 years old, able to complete a background check, complete a child care orientation and complete a COVID-19 safe schools training. Those interested can learn more here.

Support drive-thru COVID-19 screening

Volunteers will not have direct contact with individuals at the site, but may have to talk to attendees while they are in the car. Learn more here.

Sort food at Second Harvest

Volunteers are needed to help repack food to distribute to people in need. Volunteers must be between the ages of 15 and 59. Learn more on how to sign up here.

Receive PPE donations at the fairgrounds

Volunteers will take in donated new and unused personal protective equipment, provide receipts for donations and disinfect items if needed. Sign up here.

Learn about other volunteer opportunities at www.volunteerspokane.org.

