Here’s how to watch Inslee’s announcement about the state’s mask mandate

by Erin Robinson

Ted S. Warren Washington Gov. Jay Inslee speaks at a news conference, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Inslee announced that Washington state is expanding its vaccine mandate to include all public, charter and private school teachers and staff, as well as those working at the state's colleges and universities. Inslee also expanded the statewide indoor mask mandate in place for non-vaccinated individuals to include those who are vaccinated.

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Governor Jay Inslee is expected to provide an update on the state’s mask mandate during a news conference Thursday afternoon.

He will be joined by State Superintendent Chris Reykdal.

4 News Now will carry the news conference live. Here’s how you can watch.

The news conference is set to start at 2 p.m.

READ: More than 40 Eastern Washington superintendents call on state to lift mask mandate

RELATED: Changes to Washington’s mask mandate coming soon

