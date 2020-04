Here’s how to track the status of your stimulus payment

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

Do you need to update your bank information for direct deposit? Want to track the status of your stimulus payment? The IRS has a new tool to help. Click here to access the “Get My Payment App.”

Stimulus payment questions can be answered here.

READ: Everything you need to know about those stimulus checks

