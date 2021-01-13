Here’s how to report downed trees and power lines
SPOKANE, Wash. — High winds brought trees and power lines down across the Inland Northwest Wednesday. Here’s how to file a report should you need to:
DOWNED TREES
City of Spokane
Call 3-1-1 to report trees blocking roadways.
Spokane County
If a tree is blocking a part of the public right of way, Spokane County Public Works will come to the area.
Call 509-477-3600 and leave a message.
Kootenai County
Do not call 911 unless it is an emergency.
For weather-related incidents or downed trees, call 208-446-1300.
DOWNED POWER LINES
Avista
For trees entangled with power lines, call Avista at 1-800-227-9187, answer “yes” when asked if you want to report an urgent issue.
If downed power lines pose an emergency, call 9-1-1. Treat downed and damaged power lines as active and do not approach them.
Inland Power
If you are an Inland Power customer, call (877) 668-8243
Kootenai Electric
If you are a Kootenai Electric customer, call 1-877-744-1055
