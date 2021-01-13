Here’s how to report downed trees and power lines

SPOKANE, Wash. — High winds brought trees and power lines down across the Inland Northwest Wednesday. Here’s how to file a report should you need to:

DOWNED TREES

City of Spokane

Call 3-1-1 to report trees blocking roadways.

Spokane County

If a tree is blocking a part of the public right of way, Spokane County Public Works will come to the area.

Call 509-477-3600 and leave a message.

Kootenai County

Do not call 911 unless it is an emergency.

For weather-related incidents or downed trees, call 208-446-1300.

DOWNED POWER LINES

Avista

For trees entangled with power lines, call Avista at 1-800-227-9187, answer “yes” when asked if you want to report an urgent issue.

If downed power lines pose an emergency, call 9-1-1. Treat downed and damaged power lines as active and do not approach them.

Inland Power

If you are an Inland Power customer, call (877) 668-8243

Kootenai Electric

If you are a Kootenai Electric customer, call 1-877-744-1055

