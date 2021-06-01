Here’s how to register your team for Hoopfest 2021

Olivia Roberts

The courts were crowded for Hoopfest 2019.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The world’s largest 3-on-3 basketball tournament is back! Hoopfest is making its comeback September 11-12 this year.

Starting June 1, players can register their team to compete.

Pricing for registration ranges from $136 to $196, depending on which division teams sign up to join. However, if the tournament is canceled because of COVID-19 concerns, Hoopfest organizers say plater will get their money back.

To register, click HERE.

