Here’s how to register your team for Hoopfest 2021
SPOKANE, Wash. — The world’s largest 3-on-3 basketball tournament is back! Hoopfest is making its comeback September 11-12 this year.
Starting June 1, players can register their team to compete.
Pricing for registration ranges from $136 to $196, depending on which division teams sign up to join. However, if the tournament is canceled because of COVID-19 concerns, Hoopfest organizers say plater will get their money back.
