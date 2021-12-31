Here’s how to register to participate in Bloomsday 2022

by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — Kick off your New Year’s resolutions by signing up to run in Bloomsday 2022!

Starting at 12:01 a.m. January 1, you can register to participate in the race, which will take place Sunday, May 1.

Runners who enter online will pay $28 for the early entry price.

This will be the first time since 2019 that Bloomsday was run on the streets of Spokane. This year, race organizers are planning for an in-person race with the traditional start on Riverside Avenue and finish on the Monroe Street Bridge.

A virtual race will also be available for those who prefer that option.

West Central Community Center is the official charity of Bloomsday 2022. Entrants can donate to the organization when registering for the race.

For a safe and successful Bloomsday, race officials said they will follow the recommendations of public health officials including orders and guidelines in place for events held in Washington.

Visit bloomsdayrun.org to sign up for Bloomsday 2022 and learn more.

