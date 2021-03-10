Here’s how to pre-register for Idaho’s vaccine waiting list
KOOTENAI CO., Idaho — Idaho residents can now pre-register for a COVID vaccine waiting list, no matter their eligibility.
The service was launched Friday, and allows any Idahoan to jump on the waiting list. If a vaccine becomes available, health care providers will check the list and contact you if you are eligible to receive the shot.
Already, 45,000 people have pre-registered since Friday.
For more information, visit the Idaho COVID vaccine page.
