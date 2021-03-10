Here’s how to pre-register for Idaho’s vaccine waiting list

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho — Idaho residents can now pre-register for a COVID vaccine waiting list, no matter their eligibility.

The service was launched Friday, and allows any Idahoan to jump on the waiting list. If a vaccine becomes available, health care providers will check the list and contact you if you are eligible to receive the shot.

The state launched a new tool Friday. You can register to be on a waiting list regardless of eligibility. If vaccines are available, providers will go to the list & contact eligible people. The state says 45K people have registered since then. https://t.co/oin34vAOFW #4NewsNow https://t.co/i1PXuGMF2I — Elenee Dao KXLY (@Elenee_Dao) March 9, 2021

Already, 45,000 people have pre-registered since Friday.

For more information, visit the Idaho COVID vaccine page.

