Here’s how to make a reservation to see Santa at River Park Square

by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — Santa Claus is coming to River Park Square!

In a release, the mall said Santa will make his grand appearance on November 20.

Photos with Santa will be available from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis that day.

From then on, reservations are strongly recommended and are now available online for November 21 through December 21. The mall said making a reservation beforehand helps minimize wait times and large crowds.

Walk up photos and on-site reservations will be accommodated as availability allows.

Your last chance to get a photo with Santa will be Christmas Eve.

Reservations can be made here.

