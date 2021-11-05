Here’s how to make a reservation to see Santa at River Park Square
SPOKANE, Wash. — Santa Claus is coming to River Park Square!
In a release, the mall said Santa will make his grand appearance on November 20.
Photos with Santa will be available from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis that day.
From then on, reservations are strongly recommended and are now available online for November 21 through December 21. The mall said making a reservation beforehand helps minimize wait times and large crowds.
Walk up photos and on-site reservations will be accommodated as availability allows.
Your last chance to get a photo with Santa will be Christmas Eve.
Reservations can be made here.
