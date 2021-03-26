Here’s how to get your hands on some free Zag gear before Sunday’s big game

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga Alumni Office is giving away free Zag swag Friday afternoon to help fans cheer on the men’s basketball team ahead of the Sweet 16.

Anyone in the community is invited to grab free team posters, headbands, “Go Zags” signs and more.

The drive-thru giveaway will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. Friday (or while supplies last) in the parking lot south of the McCarthy Athletic Center. Drivers are asked to enter off Cincinnati.

The Zags take on the Creighton Blue Jays Sunday morning.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.