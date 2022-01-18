Here’s how to get free COVID tests sent straight to your doorstep

by Olivia Roberts

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Every home in the country is now eligible to order four free at-home COVID tests.

The tests available for order are rapid antigen at-home tests. They can be taken anywhere, whether or not you have symptoms, and will give results within 30 minutes.

All you will need to enter on the site to receive a test is a name and an address.

According to the White House, test kits will not be delivered immediately. They will be shipped out seven to 12 days after they are ordered

The CDC recommends you take an at-home test:

If you begin having COVID symptoms like fever, sore throat, runny nose or loss of taste or smell, or

At least least five days after you come into close contact with someone with COVID, or

When you are going to gather with a group of people, especially those who are at high risk of severe illness or are unvaccinated

Click here to place an order.

