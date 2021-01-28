Here’s how to confirm your vaccine appointment before waiting at the Spokane Arena

SPOKANE, Wash. — With the large influx in vaccine appointments at the Spokane Arena, CHAS Health wants you to make sure your time is confirmed so you can get your dose of vaccine.

The Spokane Arena booked all of its appointments for the month within hours of launching the vaccination site on Wednesday, and over the course of the day 1,164 vaccine doses were administered.

Moving forward, CHAS Health — the provider that runs the site — wants you to be sure your appointment is confirmed before you wait outside the Arena for your shot. The provider says staff will be checking appointments upon entrance to the vaccination site; anyone without a confirmed appointment will be turned away.

You can confirm your appointment by visiting the MyCarePlan website, logging in with the same username and password you used to create your original appointment.

CHAS says confirmed appointments will show a date and time for vaccination. If you believe you have a confirmed appointment but it is not showing up, call CHAS Health at (509) 444-8200 to confirm it.

Additionally, if you got your vaccine shot Wednesday and did not schedule your second dose while in observation, CHAS urges you to follow the instructions on your vaccination packet.

