Here’s how to check the status of your stimulus payment

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

AP Stimulus checks of $1,400 per person in addition to the $600 checks Congress approved in December. By bringing payments to $2,000 — an amount Democrats previously called for — the administration says it will help families meet basic needs and support local businesses.

The first batch of stimulus payments have gone out to Americans.

The first group to get the money includes people who provided direct deposit information to the IRS on recent tax returns or on the IRS website.

About 90 million payments have been dispersed so far and about 150,000 paper checks have also been mailed. In all, about $242 billion have been paid.

Individuals earning under $75,000 and married couples making less than $150,000 get the full amount of $1,400.

Have you still not received yours? Check the status of your payment using the “Get My Payment” tool on IRS.gov.

RELATED: Here’s why your stimulus payment may still be pending

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.