Here’s how to check road conditions before you travel

SPOKANE, Wash.– Winter is here and it brought the snow with it.

Mountain passes in the Inland Northwest are forecast to see heavy snow this weekend.

If you’re traveling you’ll want to see what’s happening on the roads before you head out.

HERE’S HOW TO CHECK ROAD CONDITIONS:

Washington:

Idaho:

Check online

Call 511

Montana:

Check online

Call 511

If you get into trouble in snowy winter weather, you need to be prepared. That starts with getting snow tires and giving your car a good check-up before winter fully arrives. It also means having an emergency kit in your car if you run into trouble.

