Here’s how to book a vaccine appointment at the Spokane Arena

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — A COVID vaccination site is opening at the Spokane Arena on Wednesday—here is everything you need to know about scheduling your appointment to get the vaccine.

To get a dose of the vaccine, you first need to set up an appointment — either by calling (509) 444-8200 or scheduling one online through the Spokane Regional Health District website.

Online appointments will open Wednesday. There will be no walk-ins or wait lists.

The reason for this is that healthcare providers are looking to keep the number of people on-site at a safe level, according to COVID-19 guidelines. It also allows them to prepare the appropriate amount of vaccine so they don’t waste any.

Right now, the only people eligible for the vaccine in Spokane County are:

High-risk healthcare workers in healthcare settings

High-risk first responders

Long-term care facility residents and staff

All other workers at risk in healthcare settings

All people 65 years or older

All people 50 years or older in multigenerational households

You can find out if you qualify by visiting the Department of Health’s PhaseFinder website.

Lastly, if you are unable to drive yourself to the Arena, there are other options available:

Bus : The Spokane Transit website has information about regularly scheduled bus routes

: The Spokane Transit website has information about regularly scheduled bus routes Paratransit: Transportation to the Arena clinic will be available through Paratransit services offered by Spokane Transit. Door-to-door service is available to anyone age 60 or older with proof of ID. It is no cost to those with a Paratransit bus card; those without a card will be charged $2 each way or $4 round trip (cash only). Call 509-328-1552 to schedule a ride, preferably one day out.

RELATED: FAQ: What to know about the new vaccine distribution site at the Spokane Arena

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.