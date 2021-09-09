Here’s how the community can honor fallen Spokane firefighter Cody Traber

Spokane County Fire District 9

SPOKANE, Wash. — The memorial service for the Spokane County firefighter who died in the line of duty last month is set to take place on Sept. 18.

Lt. Cody Traber died responding to reports of a brush fire in late August. He fell off the Wandermere Bridge as he was looking for signs of the reported fire.

His memorial is set for 1 p.m. on Sept. 18 at Calvary Spokane. Friends, family, and emergency responders are invited to attend.

The service will not be open to the public, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a way for them to pay their respects. The community is invited to line the processional route at 11:30 a.m. It will start at Fire Station 92 and will follow Farwell Road and Hastings Road to Calvary Spokane.

Face-coverings will be required, in accordance with the state’s current mandate.

Other fire and law enforcement agencies that want to attend the service are asked to RSVP here by noon on Sept. 15.

Anyone who wishes to donate to Lt. Traber’s family can do that here. Checks can be made payable to “Local 2916 Benevolent Association” and include “Cody Traber” in the memo line. Those can be dropped off at off at any Spokane County Fire District 9 fire station.

Checks can also be mailed to:

Local 2916 Benevolent Association, c/o Cody Traber

P.O. Box 18336

Spokane, WA 99228

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.