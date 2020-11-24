Here’s how SPS will handle snow days while distance learning is in place

SPOKANE, Wash. — Despite the majority of Spokane students participating in distance learning, there will still be snow days this year should the weather warrant them.

Spokane Public Schools has updated its Inclement Weather Procedures to include those participating in distance learning, day camps and express childcare.

If there is significant snowfall this winter, SPS will first consider a two-hour delayed start for in-person learners, while students in distance learning will remain on a regular schedule. Day camps and express childcare will both begin at 8 a.m.

If the snowfall is significant enough, SPS will close schools for all students and staff, both in-person and distance learning, and the day will be made up at the end of the year.

District leaders will make their decision at approximately 6 a.m. It will be broadcast on Good Morning Northwest, as well as online at kxly.com/weather/school-closures/

It will also be posted on spokaneschools.org, the SPS Facebook and Twitter pages and sent to families using the district’s notification system.

