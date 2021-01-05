Here’s how and when you could get the COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho

FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020 file photo, one of the first vials of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is displayed at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, in Winston-Salem, N.C. Starting Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, several counties across North Carolina will start vaccinating residents 75 years or older.

BOISE, Idaho — Governor Brad Little and officials from the state Department of Health and Welfare provided preliminary information about how and when Idahoans will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The state of Idaho has already vaccinated 20,843 people in the past three weeks. IDHW Director Dave Jeppesen said they are seeing more vaccinations being administered each week, with those initial doses being prioritized for frontline health care workers, first responders and long-term care facility residents.

Jeppesen said the IDHW is continuing to discuss its vaccine rollout plan, but is using guidance from the Centers for Disease Control. According to the plan posted online, the IDHW expects to begin the second phase of its vaccine rollout plan in February. People who will be eligible to receive vaccinations then include additional first responders, teachers and daycare workers, correctional and detention facility staff, food processing workers, Idaho National Guardsmen, adults 75 and older, as well as other essential workers.

The third leg of the plan includes adults ages 65 and older and people ages 16-64 with medical conditions that increase the risk of severe COVID-19. That phase is expected to begin in April, with the vaccine being available to the general public in the last phase, starting around May 2021.

Once the time comes, Jeppesen said vaccines will be available at the facilities and clinics the public normally gets their vaccines.

Later this week, the IDFW intends to publish a COVID-19 vaccine tracking dashboard, which will include data about the numbers of vaccines administered across the state.

