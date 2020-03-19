Here’s a list of resources for Spokane students learning from home

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools has provided resources for students learning from home during school closures.

In a letter sent to families, SPS said, “Teachers and support staff have been working hard to assemble a thorough collection of resources for families to use during the school closures as they see fit.”

In the coming weeks, SPS teachers will be connecting with students and parents, answering questions, sharing materials and assisting with access to digital resources, according to SPS.

Find those resources here.

Schools are also supporting student learning for families without access to a computer at home. Laptop checkout is available based on need. At this time, one device will be limited per person.

Check out a laptop for home learning here.

