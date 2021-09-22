Here is where to get your flu shot

SPOKANE, Wash.– Flu season is almost here and that means it’s time for a flu shot.

Last year’s flu season was mild, which has health experts concerned that this year’s season could be bad.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends everyone six months and older get an influenza vaccine, adding that it is safe to get one on the same day as a COVID-19 vaccine.

Here are all the places you can head to get the jab:

Spokane:

Walgreens*

Safeway Pharmacies*

Franklin Park Urgent Care Center

Rite Aid*

Walmart Pharmacy*

Albertsons Pharmacy*

Spokane Regional Health District

Rosauers Pharmacy*

Kaiser Permanente Riverfront Medical Center (appointment required)

Coeur d’Alene

Northwest Urgent Care

Coeur d’Alene Pediatrics

Heritage Health Street Medicine + Community Outreach

Panhandle Health District

Kootenai Urgent Care

COSCO Pharmacy

Walgreens*

Safeway Pharmacy*

Rite Aid*

Walmart Pharmacy*

Albertsons Pharmacy*

Locations marked with * have varying hours and services. You should call ahead and make sure the shot is offered at that specific pharmacy.

Health experts say the flu shot is the best way to protect yourself from getting influenza. The vaccine does not protect you from COVID-19, colds or other viruses.

You can read more about the flu vaccine on the CDC’s website.

