Here comes the sun…on Sunday! – Katerina
SPOKANE, Wash. – Saturday was a gloomy day across the Inland Northwest. Many areas saw rain, as well as light snow with mostly cloudy skies.
If all this gloom has you feeling down, there is a light at the end of the tunnel…actually wait, that’s sunshine! Temperatures on Sunday will reach the 40’s and 50’s with mostly sunny skies.
To top it all off, it looks like that sunshine is going to stick around for the beginning of your work week.
55 degrees on Thursday? Not too shabby. Enjoy it while it lasts, because Friday another storm system rolls in. It looks like we could see rain and even some snow in the forecast.
