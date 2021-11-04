Here comes the rain again – Mark

Mark Peterson,
Posted:
by Mark Peterson

Rain moves back into the region today, bringing some gusty winds with it.

Here’s a look at your 4 Things to Know:

  • Rain will be sticking around today
  • A wind advisory goes into effect at 2 p.m.
  • Friday will start sunny, but will turn into showers
  • More rain on the way for Saturday

Thu Mid 4 Things

Today’s wind advisory will be in place through 11 p.m.

Thu Wind Advisory

We’ll see temperatures in the low to mid 50s for most of the day.

Thu Rest Of

Friday will be rainy with gusty winds in the afternoon into the evening. We’ll see some scattered showers on Saturday, then Sunday and Monday will be cloudy with a rain/snow mix possible.  Tuesday and Wednesday.

Thu Planning 7 Day

