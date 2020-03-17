Here are three workouts you can do at home while practicing social distancing

Gyms across Washington state have temporarily closed in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get in a quick sweat sesh.

Here are a few workouts you can do at home while practicing social distancing!

25 min AMRAP (as many rounds as possible!)

10 air squats

10 sit ups

10 burpees

10 Russian twists

Run to the end of the block and back (100-200 meters)

TABATA (20 seconds of work, 10 seconds of rest for 8 rounds per movement)

Air squats

Lunges (use a dumbbell or kettle bell for an added challenge. Don’t have those? Use a bottle of laundry detergent for extra weight!)

Ice skaters

Push-ups or incline push-ups (on a bed or desk)

Abs of your choice (plank, sit-ups, crunches, etc.)

4-5 Rounds

15 mountain climbers (per leg)

5 sets of stairs

30 second wall sit

10 steps up (per leg, use a chair or couch)

30 second chair pose hold

If you prefer another type of workout, check out YouTube. The site is full of yoga videos, quick ab workouts, you name it! We recommend checking out Blogilates, SarahBeth Yoga, and STRONG by Zumba.

Whatever you do, finish your workout with a big glass of water and then wash your hands!

