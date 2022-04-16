Here are the Spokane Public Schools graduation dates
SPOKANE, Wash.– It’s almost time for seniors to put on their caps and gowns.
Here’s what you need to know if your student is graduating from Spokane Public Schools.
Bryant/TEC
Thursday, June 9
6 p.m.
Bryant Campus
Tuesday, June 7
6-8 p.m.
Sasquatch Room, SCC Lair
North Central
Saturday, June 11
1:30 p.m.
The Podium
Pratt Academy
Monday, June 6
4 p.m.
Fox Theater
Rogers
Sunday, June 12
Noon
The Podium
S.T.E.P.
Wednesday, June 8
9:30 – 11 a.m.
SPS Administration Building
Ferris
Sunday, June 12
7 p.m.
The Podium
Lewis & Clark
Sunday, June 12
3:30 ap.m.
The Podium
On Track Academy
Saturday, June 11
7:30 p.m.
The Podium
Project SEARCH
Monday, June 6
5-6:30 p.m.
Mother Joseph Room | Sacred Heart Medical Center
Shadle Park
Saturday, June 11
4:30 p.m.
The Podium
The Community School
Saturday, June 11
Noon
Fox Theater
You can find more information on graduations online.
