Here are the Spokane Public Schools graduation dates

SPOKANE, Wash.– It’s almost time for seniors to put on their caps and gowns.

Here’s what you need to know if your student is graduating from Spokane Public Schools.

Bryant/TEC

Thursday, June 9

6 p.m.

Bryant Campus

IMAGES

Tuesday, June 7

6-8 p.m.

Sasquatch Room, SCC Lair

North Central

Saturday, June 11

1:30 p.m.

The Podium

Pratt Academy

Monday, June 6

4 p.m.

Fox Theater

Rogers

Sunday, June 12

Noon

The Podium

S.T.E.P.

Wednesday, June 8

9:30 – 11 a.m.

SPS Administration Building

Ferris

Sunday, June 12

7 p.m.

The Podium

Lewis & Clark

Sunday, June 12

3:30 ap.m.

The Podium

On Track Academy

Saturday, June 11

7:30 p.m.

The Podium

Project SEARCH

Monday, June 6

5-6:30 p.m.

Mother Joseph Room | Sacred Heart Medical Center

Shadle Park

Saturday, June 11

4:30 p.m.

The Podium

The Community School

Saturday, June 11

Noon

Fox Theater

You can find more information on graduations online.

