Here are the best ways to spot the bald eagles at Lake Coeur d’Alene

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho– The eagles are making their way back to Lake Coeur d’Alene for the winter.

From November to February, the iconic birds of prey stop in our area to feed on kokanee salmon.

If you want to see them, the Bureau of Land Management has everything you need to know.

BLM says the best places to watch the eagles are Higgins Point, Mineral Ridge Boat Ramp and the Mineral Ridge Trailhead. You can find direction here.

Before you go, there are some safety and viewing tips BLM wants you to know.

Don’t disturb the birds. Do not walk up to them.

Stay as far away from them as you possibly can. Pack binoculars because having them is a must.

Stay in your car while you’re looking at the eagles.

Park off the main road.

Do not stop on the road or look for eagles while driving.

You can record your own bald eagle counts using the free iNaturalist app.

From Lake Coeur d'Alene: "Here's a Bald Eagle with a nice Kokanee Salmon for breakfast," Larry Krumpelman shared. "The Eagle numbers are increasing each day."

BLM has been tracking the eagles since 1974. Over the years their migration counts have changed.

For more information, and a list of weekly counts, you can visit the Bureau of Land Management website.

