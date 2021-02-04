Here are some tips to stay safe while watching the Super Bowl during the pandemic

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

Super Bowl Sunday is just days away, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have some tips to keep you and your family safe on game day.

COVID infections, hospitalizations and deaths continue to rise across the country, so first and foremost, the safest way to watch the big game is at home with those who live with you. Otherwise, if you are hosting or going to a small gathering, there are a couple ways to keep everyone safe.

The CDC suggests a virtual Super Bowl watch party — you can decorate your home with your team’s logo or colors, make appetizers and snacks to share with people who live with you, and message with your friends in a group chat during the game.

Another option is an outdoor viewing party, keeping households at least six feet apart. You can use a projection to broadcast the game on an even bigger screen and space out the seating to keep folks safe.

As always, CDC recommends wearing a mask at all times, except when eating and drinking, avoiding direct contact with people outside your household, avoiding crowded or poorly-ventilated indoor spaces, and of course, washing your hands.

If you are attending a large Super Bowl watch event, the CDC recommends that you:

Call the venue to ensure they have COVID safety protocols in place

Follow their social distancing signage

Arrive early to avoid crowding

Avoid restrooms and concession stands during high-traffic times, e.g. half-time or the end of the game

Avoid chanting or cheering; stomp, clap and use handheld noisemakers instead

Use touchless payment methods

Don’t drink too much; the CDC warns that getting too into your drinks may make you less likely to follow COVID safety measures

Minimize your time in restaurant, bar or concession areas.

In all instances, the CDC says you really should not travel to these gatherings by plane. For more information, visit the CDC website.

